Extreme heat has killed more than 200 in Mexico since March

A man cools himself down with water from a water fountain during one of the hottest days of the third heat wave in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on June 12.

 Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The number of deaths across Mexico due to extreme heat has hit 249 over the past four months, its Ministry of Health has reported.

A hundred deaths were registered in Nuevo León, 28 in Tamaulipas, 26 in Veracruz, and 26 in Sonora between March 19 and July 22. The rest of the deaths were registered in 12 other states.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0