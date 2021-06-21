Eye Center South is accepting applications for its annual "Gift of Sight" program, in which physicians offer free cataracts surgeries for those who qualify.
The Gift of Sight program is offered to patients living in Alabama, Florida and Georgia who are financially in need and meet the qualifications for cataract lens replacement surgery with applications due July 31. Many applicants will learn about the program each year from their referring primary care physicians.
Gift of Sight has been in place as a core community initiative by Eye Center South since 1986. During that time, more than 1,500 residents have received free cataract surgeries and related care.
"We greatly appreciate the support given to us by the various communities we serve, and this is just a small way for us to give back," said Eye Center South Ophthalmologist Dr. Marnix Heersink. "It is a program we look forward to every year. The opportunity to help our friends and neighbors see more clearly is a gift we don't take lightly."
Applicants must provide proof that their financial situation merits consideration. Only those without health insurance are eligible and other restrictions apply. The deadline for applications is July 31. Those selected to receive free services will be notified by telephone.
Eye Center South provides patients with the most effective customized treatments by using advanced technologies and world-class surgeons at 10 locations in Alabama, Florid, and Georgia. Its on-site surgery center is ranked in the top 10 nationally for being at the technological forefront of eye care, and its ophthalmologists are among the most highly regarded in the country.
Email Community Outreach Coordinator Sherry McLean at smclean@eyecentersouth.net to request a Gift of Sight application or call 800-NEW-EYES to learn more.
