ALBANY — F&W Forestry Services is a recipient of the Forest Stewardship Council’s 2022 Leadership Award. The annual award was established by FSC in 2010 to recognize uncommon excellence that advances responsible forest management and forest conservation.
F&W received the award for its work in offering clients FSC certification for more than 20 years, meeting group members’ diverse objectives across more than 500,000 acres of certified forests.
The awards celebrate forest owners, builders, architects, retailers, paper mills, manufacturers, environmental organizations, and others across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. who contribute to the movement toward responsible sourcing and forest management. Categories under which submissions are taken include design and build projects, FSC-certified company/organization, FSC trademark license holder, nonprofit organization, uncommon partnership, and individual champions.
Other 2022 winners include American Green Consulting, Appalachian Mountain Club, Bio Pappel, Cascades, Ejido Noh Bec/Ejido Caoba/Ejido Nuevo Becal, Element5, Greenerprinter HP Inc., Lafcadio Cortesi, The Longleaf Alliance/American Forest Foundation/The Nature Conservancy, Melissa & Doug, Meta, Peter Hayes and Family, REI, West Elm and World Wildlife Fund-US.
FSC was formed in 1993 to create standards by which forests are certified, offering assurance to consumers and businesses that the wood products they buy originate from well-managed forests. More than 4,000 companies and 160 million acres of forestland are FSC certified in the United States and Canada.
Established in 1962, F&W Forestry Services, Inc. of Albany is one of the nation’s oldest and largest forest resource consulting and management firms. The company handles timber sales, provides comprehensive forest management and consulting services, and offers real estate services through its affiliate, Fountains Land. Through its network of offices, F&W provides services to landowners in 26 states comprising the Southern Pine Belt, the Central and Appalachian regions, the Northeast, and Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. F&W also manages private forestland internationally through offices located in Uruguay, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom.