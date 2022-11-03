f&w.jpg

F&W Forestry Services of Albany is a recipient of the Forest Stewardship Council’s 2022 Leadership Award.

ALBANY — F&W Forestry Services is a recipient of the Forest Stewardship Council’s 2022 Leadership Award. The annual award was established by FSC in 2010 to recognize uncommon excellence that advances responsible forest management and forest conservation.

F&W received the award for its work in offering clients FSC certification for more than 20 years, meeting group members’ diverse objectives across more than 500,000 acres of certified forests.

