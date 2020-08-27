Face masks available at no cost at Saturday event

ALBANY — The Albany Southwest Georgian newspaper and the Second Mount Zion Baptist Church youth ministry are teaming up Saturday to distribute face masks at no cost.
Masks will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Keys Building, 407 S. Slappey Blvd. Safety information for the novel coronarvirus also will be available during the event.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will provide the masks. The hospital is looking to donate some 100,000 masks to the public through church groups and other organizations, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said.
Masks are a proven way to limit transmission of the virus, he said.
The three-ply, cotton masks are reusable and washable and have an adjustable nose piece.
State. Rep. Winfred Dukes and Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines, the editor of the Southwest Georgian, are other sponsors for the event.
Earlier this week, the Albany City Commission discussed a citywide face mask ordinance. A vote on the matter is set for Tuesday.
“I’m really pleased to see that and I do hope the county will consider it as well,” Gaines said of the proposed ordinance. “I look at it much more as a way to encourage people to wear masks.
“I am so pleased when I see so many businesses take it upon themselves to require masks.”
Gaines also said that she is thankful to Phoebe for providing the masks.
