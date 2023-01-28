The Arctic was once a surprisingly warm place — and a haven for unusual creatures.

About 56 million years ago, Earth began experiencing a global warming event. Temperature differences between the poles and regions near the equator narrowed.

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writers Ashley Strickland and Katie Hunt. They find wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

Tags

More News