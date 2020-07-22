ATLANTA -- The Georgia Justice Project has been committed to re-entry of persons with a criminal history for more than 30 years, and individuals exercising their right to vote is an integral part of the re-entry process.
An important aspect of GJP’s outreach is providing public education around the state regarding criminal records and the law, including voting rights. Unfortunately, there is currently much confusion regarding who is eligible to vote in Georgia.
Individuals are eligible to vote in Georgia if:
-- They have completed their felony sentence (including probation, parole, fines and fees, are “off paper”);
-- They are in jail but not serving a sentence for a felony conviction;
-- They are under a First Offender sentence that has not been revoked;
-- They are serving a sentence for a misdemeanor conviction;
-- They meet all other basic requirements for voting such as age, citizenship, residency and have registered to vote.
According to GJP, confusion surrounding voter eligibility in Georgia may discourage eligible voters from casting their ballot. GJP wants to dispel the myth that people with a felony conviction cannot vote in Georgia and raise awareness to eligible voters with criminal records.
To learn more about voting with a criminal record in Georgia, visit GJP.org. If you are a Georgia resident, register here by Oct. 5 to vote in the general election.
Following are answers to some frequently asked questions about voting rights:
Can I vote if I am in jail?
Maybe. You are eligible to vote as long as you are not serving a sentence for a felony conviction. If you are in jail because of a pending case or because you are serving a sentence for a misdemeanor conviction you are eligible to vote. You are not eligible if you were convicted of a felony and are awaiting transfer to a state prison. To register you must mail a registration application to your local registration office.
Can I vote if I am on probation?
Maybe. If you are on probation for a misdemeanor, you are eligible to vote. You are also eligible if you are serving a first-offender sentence for a felony. But if you were convicted of a felony or had your felony first-offender revoked and are still serving a sentence, you are not eligible to vote until you complete your sentence (including fines and/or fees).
Can I vote if I am in prison?
No. Unless sentenced under the First Offender Act.
Can I vote if I was convicted of a misdemeanor offense?
Yes. Only people convicted of a felony offense are ineligible to vote until the completion of their sentence.
Can I vote if I was sentenced under the First Offender Act?
Maybe. If you were treated as a first offender and your sentence has not been revoked, you are eligible to vote in Georgia. A felony first-offender case is not considered a conviction unless the judge revokes the first-offender status. If your felony first-offender case was revoked and you are still serving the sentence, you are not eligible to vote until the sentence is complete.
Can I vote if I pled nolo contendere to a felony offense?
Yes. If you pled “nolo,” you are still eligible to vote, even while serving your sentence. Nolo pleas are rare for felonies.
Do I need a pardon or other documentation to register to vote?
No. You do not need a pardon and are not required to provide any documentation about your criminal history to register. However, some people have been wrongfully purged from registration rolls due to their criminal history, or told they could not register. Obtaining a Certificate of Sentence Completion from the Department of Community Supervision can help to establish that you have completed your sentence for a felony conviction and are eligible to vote.
I am still serving a sentence for a felony conviction, should I just try to register to vote anyway?
No. It is against the law to try to register to vote in Georgia when you know that you are not eligible.
What if I have a felony conviction from another state?
As long as you are not currently serving a felony sentence, you can register to vote in Georgia. It doesn’t matter what the voting laws are in the other state -- Georgia law allows anyone to vote who is not currently under felony sentence.
Are there other requirements to be able to vote in Georgia?
At the time of the election, you must be at least 18 years old and have photo ID. You must also be a United States citizen, a Georgia resident, and have not been declared mentally incompetent.
How do I register to vote in Georgia?
The easiest way is online. You can also go to your local county board of registrar's office or many other public government offices for a mail-in registration form.
Having difficulty registering to vote?
Call the Georgia Voter Protection Hotline at (888) 730-5816 or contact Ann Colloton at the Georgia Justice Project, at (404) 827-0027 ext. 248).
