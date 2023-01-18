A Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature who was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings at the homes of Democratic leaders had visited some of the officials' homes with paperwork claiming election fraud, police said.

Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District 14, is accused of paying and conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners, and trying to participate in at least one of the shootings himself, Albuquerque police said. He was arrested by a police SWAT team Monday.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson, Josh Campbell and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.

