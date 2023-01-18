A Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature arrested on suspicion of orchestrating four recent shootings at Democratic leaders' homes had visited at least three of those officials' homes to discuss election results, Albuquerque Police said.

Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District 14, is accused of paying and conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jennifer Henderson, Josh Campbell and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.

Tags