'Fall In Love with Tville' social media campaign returns

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Visitors Center is bringing back its award-winning social media marketing campaign, #fallinlovewithtville, allowing visitors and residents to share their fall photos of Thomasville, vote on their favorites and win prize packages.
“The city of Thomasville was honored to recently receive the Paul Broun Award for Marketing Initiatives recognizing the #fallinlovewithtville campaign,” Bonnie Hayes, the city of Thomasville's tourism manager, said. “We launched #fallinlovewithtville in 2018 and experienced an overwhelmingly positive response with dozens of entries.
"This year promises to be even better.”
This year’s campaign will be open for photo submissions through Oct. 23. All photos must be original and taken within Thomasville and Thomas County, and each photo must be tagged with the hashtag #fallinlovewithtville on Instagram or Facebook prior to the closing date.
All participants must be 16 years of age or older and live in the United States to submit photos.
Entries will be honed down to a Top 10 that represent the best of the best.
“From there, the public will have the chance to vote for their favorites, giving the ones with the most votes the top prizes,” Hayes said. “Regardless if you have submitted an image, you will have the chance to vote for the photo you think showcases Thomasville via the Visitors Center’s Instagram account @thomasvillega or visitthomasville on Facebook.
"We want everyone to join in the fun and help us choose the best images of our community.”
Voting will be open to the public Oct. 25-30. This year’s prize packages feature an array of unique items, gift cards, treats and experiences from downtown businesses, attractions and more.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. There also will be prizes awarded to all the Top 10 entries.
“Thomasville is a unique destination, with a story that is like no other. With so many people sharing what they love on their social media pages, it seems natural to ask them to show us what they think is special about Thomasville so others can appreciate it as well,” Hayes said.
Last year’s Top 10 photos are on display at the visitors center and have been used in marketing materials and promotions demonstrating the beauty of the community. The winning submissions for this year will be announced at the First Friday Sip and Stroll concert at The Ritz Amphitheater on Nov. 1. Winners need not be present to win.
For more information, visit the website at thomasvillega.com or call the visitors center at (229) 228-7977