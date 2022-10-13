'Tis the season of fall. If you and your kids have been waiting for the breezy winds and falling leaves, this is the time for you. Fall is the best time for you and your kids to get out of the home and enjoy the season in its full bloom. One great idea to have fun outdoors is to come up with backyard activities that you and your family can enjoy easily.

Jump in leaf puddles: If you have trees in your backyard, then in fall the leaves must fall. You and your children can now jump in and leave puddles. Channel your inner child; it's time to have some fun. Rake all the leaves in the corner of your backyard to make a big pile.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News