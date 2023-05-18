ALBANY – Thursday was an emotional day for families of fallen law enforcement officers recognized during an annual memorial ceremony.
Among those present were family members of Albany Police Cpl. Terry Lewis-Flemming.
Lewis-Flemming was the most recent of six APD officers who have died in the line of duty. She was killed when her car was struck by another officer’s car on Oct. 28, 2011, causing her to crash into a tree, Lewis-Flemming's sister, Diane Cobb, said.
“I miss my sister,” Cobb said during an interview following the ceremony, held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium and organized this year by the APD. “I wish she was here. I just wish I could see her again. It’s a sad day for the family.”
The Thursday ceremony also honored fallen officers from the Dougherty County Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Police Department and a Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany Military Police officer.
Lewis-Flemming was killed when two patrol cars collided at the intersection of Blaylock Street and Society Avenue as she and other officers were chasing a car occupied by two robbery suspects. After their capture, one of the men confessed that the robbery of a Sylvester loan company that day was part of a gang initiation.
The fallen officer’s sister-in-law, Tia White-Cobb, said family members, who were wearing T-shirts with the officer's picture on the front on Thursday, frequently visit the gravesite of Lewis-Flemming, who died at 48, leaving behind three sons.
“I remember her laugh,” White-Cobb said. “She was so sweet, so nice. She was a great-hearted person. We just truly miss her. Her brother takes it so, so hard, and then I got emotional.”
After the ceremony, DCP Chief Kenneth Johnson recalled the day that Lt. Thomas Clifford Rouse was killed while on duty on Dec. 23, 2010.
“That night he relieved me,” Johnson said. “He was on night shift, I was on day shift. He was shot when he responded to an armed robbery on Sylvester Road. I got dressed and responded. We found the suspect, the guy who shot him.”
The annual ceremony, which is led by a different agency each year, is a somber reminder, the chief said.
“When you leave home, you never know if you’re going to get back home,” he said. “Today is a day for all officers who served, to honor them, to show respect, not just for them but for their families.”
The Westover High School Concert Chorale performed during the ceremony, and American Legion Post 30 provided a group to fire a three-gun salute, with post Commander Dan Brewer playing Taps. A proclamation signed by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Hears was presented.
“It’s to remember the fallen officers and their family members here in the Albany/Dougherty County (area),” APD Chief Michael Persley said of the ceremony.
