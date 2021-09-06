ALBANY -- With some health care officials fearing a post-Labor Day surge that could result from large gatherings in celebration of the unofficial end to summer, their optimism over reduced COVID-19 numbers at the local level has been somewhat subdued.
Still, though, the numbers were significantly lower on Labor Day than they'd been a couple of weeks ago, when the number of patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester were at a record 214 patients. Abbreviated numbers released by the health system on Monday showed 133 COVID patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, 22 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and five at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, a total of 160 patients.
Phoebe officials continue to encourage southwest Georgians to get vaccinated against the virus, and the hospital system has made inroads in adding to the woeful 38% of Dougherty County residents who have gotten both doses of available vaccines by sending its mobile health units into the community for targeted vaccination events. Staff at the mobile units vaccinated 110 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church during a recent event and added 53 more Saturday at an event planned by Albany city commissioner and businesswoman B.J. Fletcher.
The health system had planned an additional event on Labor Day at the Albany Civic Center.
