Families of three men who died last month in custody at Houston's Harris County Jail are calling on the US Justice Department to investigate what their attorneys call an "extraordinary number" of deaths and "a pervasive pattern and culture of death" at the facility.

"No one should receive a phone call, no one, telling them that their loved one is deceased and (get) no answers," said Octavia Wagner, the older sister of the late Jacoby Pillow, whose relatives joined those of Kevin Smith Jr. and Smith's uncle -- who also died at the jail -- at a news conference Monday in Houston with attorneys Ben Crump and Paul Grinke.

CNN's Travis Nichols contributed to this report.

