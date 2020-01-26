ALBANY – Family Literacy Connection will host its annual Laugh for Literacy fundraiser on March 5, the agency has announced.
Comedian Andy Forrester will provide the audience with a night full of laughter.
The event will be held at the Nelson Tift Building in downtown Albany. Tickets are $50, or $350 for a table that will seat eight. All tickets include entertainment, food, the opportunity to bid during a silent auction and two drink tickets. Tickets can be purchased through Venmo: @FundFLC or by calling Family Literacy Connection at (229) 888-2414. The annuall event benefits all programs of Family Literacy Connection, which helps disadvantaged families gain stability, self-sufficiency and success through a cluster of educational programs that target the whole family. Programs include adult education, parents as teachers, a child development center, and our after-school program.
For more information, visit FLC's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2976104179066613/. For the answers to any questions about the Laugh for Literacy fundraiser or about Family Literacy Connection. email info@familyliteracyconnection.com.
