Family of 18-year-old woman fatally shot by a school safety officer announces $13 million settlement reached with school district

Manuela Sahagun, Rodriguez's mother, hugs her children during a news conference on October 1, 2021.

 Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The family of an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a California school safety officer in 2021 reached a $13 million settlement agreement with the Long Beach Unified School District in their civil case, family attorneys said in a news conference Tuesday.

Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez was shot by a Millikan High School safety officer on September 27, 2021, after a physical altercation involving Rodriguez and a 15-year-old girl on the street, Long Beach police previously said. Rodriguez had attempted to flee in a sedan and the school safety officer shot at the vehicle as it accelerated, striking Rodriguez, who was in the front passenger seat, police had said.

