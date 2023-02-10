In a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week, a family member of Emmett Till is demanding that Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks serve an arrest warrant from 1955 on Carolyn Bryant Donham for her role in the death of Till.

Last year, a five-member search group, including members of Till's family found an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for Bryant at the Leflore County courthouse.

CNN's Sara Sidner, Tina Burnside, Dakin Andone and Justin Gamble contributed to this report.

Tags