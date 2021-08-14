FITZGERALD -- After working in multiple ERs, Olga Alamilla, a registered nurse at the Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald, now finds herself in the hospital in critical condition with COVID-19. Alamilla, who has two young daughters, is intubated. But because she worked in different ERs in the region, she is not eligible for insurance.
Alamilla's cousin has started a GoFundMe account to help cover the expenses of transferring Alamilla to a bigger hospital with an ECMO bed.
"One hospital has turned her down because she does not have insurance," her cousin wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Olga has two beautiful daughters who miss her so much and need their mother. We are asking that if anyone can help donate any amount to help cover the cost so that we can transfer Olga to a bigger hospital, we would be forever grateful for your donation.
"We are claiming complete healing for our precious nurse. A nurse who truly loves her job, patients, family, and life itself. We are heartbroken that we are in this situation, but we are believing and trusting that God will provide a way for Olga to get the medical care she needs in order to be back with her precious girls who miss her so much."
In one day, more than 160 people have donated, raising more than $13,000 to help Alamilla with her needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.