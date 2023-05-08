Family of Jordan Neely criticizes subway chokeholder's 'indifference' as prosecutors meet with medical examiner's office

In a statement last week, Daniel Penny's attorneys expressed condolences to Jordan Neely's family but said he had been threatening passengers.

 Paul Martinka/AP

The family of Jordan Neely, the man who was held in a chokehold and died on the subway in New York last week, issued a statement criticizing the "indifference" of the man who restrained Neely and calling for his imprisonment, while prosecutors continued investigating the case.

"Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life," family attorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards said.

CNN's John Miller and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

