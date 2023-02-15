Family of unarmed Black man sues the Louisiana officer who killed him while waiting for release of body-camera video

Alonzo Bagley, left, in a picture provided by his family's attorneys. Bagley, 43, was shot and killed earlier this month

 Courtesy Bagley family attorney

The family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the officer.

The lawsuit filed Saturday in the Western District of Louisiana alleges the officer violated Alonzo Bagley's Fourth Amendment rights.

Recommended for you

CNN's Raja Razek and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.

Tags

More News