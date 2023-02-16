Family of unarmed Louisiana man shot and killed by police views video of incident

Alonzo Bagley, left, and his wife, Tangela Bagley, in a picture provided by his family's attorneys.

The family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer was shown the police video of the incident Thursday morning, the family's attorney told CNN.

Alonzo Bagley's wife, Tangela, was among those that watched the video, attorney Ronald Haley said.

