The family of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who disappeared from Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 and was later found dead, filed a case Friday seeking $35 million in damages from the Department of the Army, according to a court filing and Natalie Khawam, attorney for Guillén's family.

The case claims that from October 1, 2019, to April 22, 2020, "Guillén suffered mental anguish, fear, emotional distress, physical injury, and death as a result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy, and physical assault." The family is seeking $10 million in Guillén's wrongful death and $25 million in personal injury claims.

