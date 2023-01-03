Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property in Southern California that was taken from Black owners in the Jim Crow era and returned to their descendants last year, will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, county officials said Tuesday.

Family members of the original landowners, Willa and Charles Bruce, have informed the county of their decision to sell Bruce's Beach, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn said in a statement. It's unclear when the sale will be completed.

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.

