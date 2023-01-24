The family of Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student who prosecutors said died from alcohol intoxication during a 2021 fraternity hazing, has reached a $2.9 million settlement with the university, the family's attorney announced Monday.

"Kudos to Bowling Green and the state of Ohio for understanding the importance of sending a message, in this case that this has got to stop, at least in the state of Ohio and hopefully beyond," attorney Rex Elliott said.

Tags