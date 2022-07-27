A Black family, who says Sesame Place Philadelphia character performers racially discriminated against them, filed a class action civil rights lawsuit against the amusement park's parent SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Quinton Burns and his child says that during their visit to Sesame Place in June, employees dressed as Sesame Street characters only interacted with White visitors during a "Meet and Greet" event, refusing to interact with Black visitors.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.