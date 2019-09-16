BAINBRIDGE — Family Tree Maker is teaming with the Decatur County Genealogical Society to put on a presentation Friday about what is new and exciting in its newest version to be released later this summer.
Along with an introduction to the newest features, officials will discuss the basics of Family Tree Maker and give insight into the partner printing products, Charting Companion and Family Book Creator.
“We’ll also dive into how to use your DNA results to validate your current family tree,” a news release on the event said. “Come with questions and be ready to learn.
The event is set for 6-8 p.m. at Bainbridge Church of God, located at 205 Independent St. in Bainbridge.
The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance for the purposes of a head count at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-tree-maker-event-with-decatur-county-genealogical-society-tickets-71732416589.