TIFTON — With activities ranging from huge trucks with roaring engines to the nostalgic tunes of The Old Hats band, students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will welcome their families to campus when ABAC hosts its annual Family Weekend on Oct. 7-8.
Shawn Burnette, coordinator of ABAC student activities, said she has high expectations for this event.
“I hope that the families and guests of ABAC students get to experience what ABAC has to offer in an educational and recreational setting,” Burnette said. “This is a great opportunity for parents to reconnect with their students after they have begun their journey into higher education.”
Check-in begins on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. in the ABAC Lakeside Grand Lobby. Guests will receive a schedule of events and a discount voucher for the ABAC AET Club’s Truck and Tractor Pull, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 on campus.
Families also will enjoy the musical talents of The Old Hats band in the Lakeside Grand Lobby at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7. The performance will feature the greatest country and rock hits from the 1960s-2000s. The event is free of charge to students and registered family members.
ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture also will host food trucks providing a variety of food options from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 7.
The fun continues on Oct. 8 as ABAC opens many of its facilities to students and their families. The School of Agriculture and Natural Resources will offer tours of the J.G. Woodroof Farm from 9-11 a.m. Students and families can also visit the Stallion Shop in the Carlton Center on campus from 10 a.m.-noon to purchase some Stallion gear.
The Wiregrass Family Market will be open from 9 a.m.-noon at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture. The market is a great place to find baked goods and locally grown produce. Located adjacent to the market, the museum's Country Store features hand-scooped ice cream, gifts and more.
The museum itself will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 8. The museum is an immersive experience into the agrarian and cultural traditions of the 19th-century American South. Visitors can enjoy a glimpse into the innovative and storied history of the Wiregrass Region of Southern Georgia provided by historically costumed interpreters throughout the historic village.
Admission is free for students with an ABAC ID. Visitors can purchase tickets from the Country Store.
ABAC athletics will be in full swing on Oct. 8 with a soccer game on campus at 4 p.m. The ABAC AET Club will host the second night of the truck and tractor pull as the weekend’s final event at 7 p.m.
After a long day of fun, students and their families can sit down for a meal at the Donaldson Dining Hall. The dining hall will operate at its normal hours.
Families can register for ABAC’s Family Weekend online using this link: link.abac.edu/FamilyWeekend22. Questions can be directed to Burnette at (229) 391-5129.
