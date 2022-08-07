USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with cattle producers at C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park for a roundtable discussion on advancing agriculture in our state and USDA disaster assistance available to cattle producers.
ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with local cattle producers at C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park recently for a roundtable discussion on advancing agriculture in our state and USDA disaster assistance available to cattle producers.
The Livestock Indemnity Program is one of USDA’s disaster assistance programs available to cattle producers. LIP provides benefits to livestock owners and some contract growers for livestock deaths exceeding normal mortality from eligible adverse weather events, certain predation losses, and reduced sales prices due to an injury from an eligible loss. Indemnity payments are made at a rate of 75% of the market value of the livestock on the day before the date of death.
To better capture ranchers’ investments in their animals, USDA has recently increased LIP payment rates for beef, beefalo, bison and dairy animals less than 250 pounds. The now-updated payment rates are reflective of the substantial increased cost of these non-adult livestock in 2022. New payment rates include:
• Non-adult beef, under 250 pounds: Old rate -- $175.27; New rate - $474.38
• Non-adult beefalo under 250 pounds: Old rate -- $235.86; New rate -- $559.20
• Non-adult buffalo/bison under 250 pounds: Old rate -- $336.84; New rate -- $559.15
• Non-adult dairy under 250 pounds: Old rate -- $45.32; New rate -- $255.47
“The Farm Service Agency must find flexibilities where possible to help our farmers and ranchers best meet the challenges of the day,” Tripp said. “It has become apparent that our Livestock Indemnity Program payment rates were not reflective of the true market value for non-adult beef, beefalo, bison and dairy animals. These new payment rates will help alleviate some of the financial stress our producers are facing due to severe and devastating weather events.”
The updated LIP payment rates are effective immediately and will be applied retroactively to Jan. 1, 2022, for all eligible causes of loss including excessive heat, tornado, winter storms and other qualifying natural disasters. Producers who have already received LIP payments for 2022 will receive an additional payment, if applicable, commensurate with these updated rates.
