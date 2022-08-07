cattle visit.jpg

USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with cattle producers at C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park for a roundtable discussion on advancing agriculture in our state and USDA disaster assistance available to cattle producers.

 Special Photo: USDA

ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with local cattle producers at C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park recently for a roundtable discussion on advancing agriculture in our state and USDA disaster assistance available to cattle producers.

The Livestock Indemnity Program is one of USDA’s disaster assistance programs available to cattle producers. LIP provides benefits to livestock owners and some contract growers for livestock deaths exceeding normal mortality from eligible adverse weather events, certain predation losses, and reduced sales prices due to an injury from an eligible loss. Indemnity payments are made at a rate of 75% of the market value of the livestock on the day before the date of death.

