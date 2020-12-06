ALBANY -- Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long issued the following statement in response to Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., being approved as chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture for the 117th Congress:
“Georgia Farm Bureau congratulates Representative David Scott for his approval as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Rep. Scott has consistently supported the farm bill and agricultural advancement through research. We have enjoyed our partnership with Rep. Scott over the years, and we look forward to working with him in his new role as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee to ensure American farmers have the tools they need to provide food, fiber and shelter for people around the world.”
