ATHENS -- October is National Farm to School Month, and this year students will learn more about a leafy green that is packed with nutrition through the theme “Spinach to Win It.”

Farm to School Month is coordinated by Georgia Organics in partnership with University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, as well as the state of Georgia’s Department of Education, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Health. Together, they focus on a specific crop to help students across the state learn more about agriculture and how food ends up on their plates.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

