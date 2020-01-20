ALBANY -- A 34-year-old Dougherty County man fatally shot on Saturday evening was the county’s first slaying of 2020.
Thomas Isiah Harrold was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on East Park Court, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. Harrold was shot at least once.
The fatal shooting occurred at about 5 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Fowler said.
“It’s still under investigation,” he said. “This is our first homicide for the year.”
Attempts to reach the Dougherty County Police Department for additional information were unsuccessful.
