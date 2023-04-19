Fate of ice kiosk proposal in hands of Albany City Commission

Alice Goseer-Jenkins and Bennie Walker spoke in favor of removing Goseer-Jenkins' Broad Avenue property from a downtown development district in order to allow for the placing of an ice kiosk at the location.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Gaining permission to install a commercial ice dispenser at the intersection of East Broad Avenue and North Broadway Street won’t require an act of Congress, but it will necessitate changing a city of Albany ordinance.

That’s because the property is included in the city’s Riverfront Overlay District, meant to emphasize the historical and cultural aspects of the area and the Flint River.

