Fate of ice kiosk proposal in hands of Albany City Commission

Alice Goseer-Jenkins and Bennie Walker spoke in favor of removing Goseer-Jenkins' Broad Avenue property from a downtown development district in order to allow for the placing of an ice kiosk at the location.
ALBANY – Gaining permission to install a commercial ice dispenser at the intersection of East Broad Avenue and North Broadway Street won’t require an act of Congress, but it will necessitate changing a city of Albany ordinance.
That’s because the property is included in the city’s Riverfront Overlay District, meant to emphasize the historical and cultural aspects of the area and the Flint River.
Currently, the 245 E. Broad Ave. lot is vacant, but owner Alice Goseer-Jenkins wants to place what she described as an ice kiosk at the location as a first step toward developing the property.
Goseer-Jenkins spoke to a Herald reporter on Tuesday after she spoke in support of her project during a public hearing at an Albany City Commission meeting.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Department recommended against a change that would remove the property from the Riverfront Overlay District, but when the commission referred the matter to the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission, it voted 7-1 in favor of Goseer-Jenkins’ request.
Goseer-Jenkins, who has owned the property that at one time was the site of a store for 15 years, said she would like to provide a service for nearby residents.
“I grew up in that area,” she said. “We do have people who would walk to that location for ice. We’re talking about making the area look good.”
Future plans include the possibility of holding events with vendors on the property similar to the Saturday Tift Park Market.
“I own the lot,” she said. “I plan to do something with it. Let’s vote and move on. There are other areas in this community this commission needs to be looking at. We’d like to have events, but I’ve got to get a start.”
Across Highland Street is a recycling center that is also in the district, but it was allowed to operate with the stipulation of placing a buffer of vegetation to screen operations.
The City Commission is scheduled to vote on the issue at its April 25 meeting.