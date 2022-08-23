okefenokee.jpg

The fate of a proposed mine along the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge could be on its way to state environmental approval after a lawsuit settlement. 

 Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Georgia Recorder

WAYCROSS -- The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency.

A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting process was redirected to get more input about the potential harm to historic burial grounds of the Muscogee Creek Nation tribe, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will resume its review of the Alabama-based company’s application to mine a large swath of land on the edge of the national wildlife refuge.

