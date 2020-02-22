ALBANY — Residents of southwest Georgia are no strangers to flooding, from big storms like Tropical Storm Alberto that drenched the region in 1994 to localized weather events that swell creeks.
In Dougherty County alone there are more than 6,200 properties that sit in a floodplain, according to the Albany/Dougherty Department of Planning and Development.
Some property owners with multiple properties receive only one letter, but the number of letters is a close approximation of those that sit in the floodplain, said Paul Forgey, director of the department.
For Brian Johanson, those figures, along with the high poverty rates in the area, combined to make offering a way to save money on flood insurance seem like a good fit.
Johanson and his son, Luke, of the Atlanta-based Flood Water Solutions have been working with homeowners for several months to install flood vents in houses. The relatively simple devices are installed on the exterior of structures along the floor space and, when flooding occurs, trip to allow water to flow in and out.
The vents protect the foundation of a home, which can be damaged by the unchecked buildup of water, Johanson said.
“What that does is it releases the hydrostatic pressure,” he said. “It allows water to flow in and raise the water to the same height it is on the outside. The hydrostatic pressure is what cracks the foundation.”
Albany, with its high rate of poverty, is an area where savings on flood insurance can make a major difference in a homeowner’s life, Johanson said.
A resident making $20,000 or $30,000 a year and paying $4,000 in flood insurance can in some instances save $2,000 or $3,000 a year, he said. That’s money that a parent can spend on clothing and education for their children.
Johanson has worked in contracting for 25 years. Remodeling a bathroom gives someone a nicer home, but he said he went into installing flood vents because of the impact it can have on people’s lives.
“You have thousands of people in the city of Albany that are located in flood zones,” Johanson said. “The numbers that are paying flood insurance is over 2,000. In Albany, the average insurance rate is $1,000. That’s the highest in the state.
“If you can save someone $1,000, and they’re making $20,000, that can change someone’s life.”
The vents range in price from $85 each for PVC models to $220 for a stainless steel version, plus installation costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which manages the National Flood Insurance Program, has guidelines for installation. FEMA requires a minimum of one square inch of net opening for each square foot of enclosed area for non-engineered openings or a minimum of one engineered inch per square foot of enclosed area for an engineered opening, the latter of which is the application offered by Johanson’s company, Flood Water Solutions.
FEMA also requires a minimum of two vents per enclosed area on at least two different sides of exterior walls.
For structures where those requirements are met and vents are installed, savings can be up to 83% through the agency’s homeowner risk reduction program, Johanson said.
Landlords and realty companies that rent out residences also can benefit from the savings.
The company does not charge for a consultation for an estimate, Johanson said, and most people who install them recoup the cost in insurance payment savings in a few years.
“Yes, I make money from installing vents, but I’m also (here) to help with the economy,” he said. “We can install a product that is beneficial and financially advantageous to them and, yes, they do get the money back.”
Flood Water Solutions can be contacted at (770) 820-7267 or by email at FloodWaterSolutions@gmail.com.
