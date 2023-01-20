The father who sexually and psychologically manipulated a group of college students for years after moving into his daughter's college dorm room in New York was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday, according to the US Department of Justice.

Lawrence Ray, 63, was convicted in April on racketeering conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, tax evasion, and money laundering offenses, according to a news release from the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

CNN's Rob Frehse contributed to this report.

