A massive manhunt is still underway in Texas as more than 250 law enforcement officers from more than a dozen agencies search for the man suspected of shooting and killing five of his neighbors, including a young child, after he was asked to stop firing his rifle near their home, authorities say.

Wilson Garcia told CNN that he and two others walked over to the suspect's home in Cleveland, Texas, Friday night to ask that he shoot his gun on the other side of his yard because the earsplitting gunfire was making Garcia's baby cry.

CNN's Marlon Sorto, Ashley Killough, David Williams, Rosa Flores, Claudia Dominguez, Raja Razek, Michelle Watson, Andy Rose, Keith Allen, Christina Maxouris, Holly Yan and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags