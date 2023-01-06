FBI among agencies investigating five shootings at Democratic officials' homes and offices in Albuquerque

State Sen. Linda Lopez shows bullet holes in her garage door after her home was shot at on January 3 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Federal, state and local officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are investigating a fifth shooting that may be connected to a string of shootings involving the homes and offices of local Democratic elected leaders as targets.

The New Mexico Attorney General, two state senators, a current county commissioner, and a former commissioner have been affected by the five separate shootings, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a press release.

