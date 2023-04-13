FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks

President Joe Biden, here in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland on Wednesday, appeared to suggest Thursday that the US government is close to identifying the leaker responsible for the disclosure of sensitive government secrets.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents that have been posted online, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

The arrest of Jack Teixeira, 21, comes following a fast-moving search by the US government for the identity of the leaker who posted classified documents to a social media platform popular with video gamers.

Recommended for you

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Sean Lyngaas and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags