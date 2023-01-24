FBI blames North Korea for $100 million crypto heist

The FBI on Monday blamed North Korean government-linked hackers for stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency last June from a California-based firm.

 Adobe Stock

The North Korean operatives this month laundered over $60 million of the money stolen in the June hack, according to the FBI statement. The bureau said "a portion" of the $60 million was frozen, but did not specify how much.

