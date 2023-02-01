FBI finds no classified documents at Biden's Delaware vacation home

The FBI is conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, pictured here, on January 31, in New York City, NY, as a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified material begins in earnest.

 John Lamparski/NurPhoto/AP

The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home and no documents with classified markings were found, Biden's personal attorney said Wednesday.

Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney, did say the FBI took with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took three-and-a-half hours.

