FBI investigation underway after Republican senator's campaign lost $690,000 to cybercriminals

Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran's campaign sent two wires for fraudulent invoices totaling $690,000 this past fall, according to a Federal Election Commission filing. Moran is pictured here in Washington, DC, in July of 2022.

 Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An FBI investigation is underway after cybercriminals targeted an accounting firm employed by a US senator's reelection campaign last year, according to a spokesperson for the senator.

Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran's campaign sent two wires for fraudulent invoices totaling $690,000 this past fall, according to a Federal Election Commission filing. About $168,000 has been recovered.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jessica Schneider contributed to this report.

Tags