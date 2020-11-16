FITZGERALD – FBI Atlanta, in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the deaths of brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind of Fitzgerald.
On July 13, 2019, at about 8:30 a.m., Kevin Kind, 42, was found shot to death inside a local car wash in the 300 block of East Palm Street in Fitzgerald. At approximately 9 a.m. that same day, Cedric Kind, 40, was found shot to death in his bed inside his residence on East Cyprus Street in Fitzgerald.
The two murders, which are believed to be connected, are being investigated by the GBI, and the FBI’s assistance has been requested. The murders are believed to be related to gang activity.
After more than 16 months, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the two murders is asked to contact FBI Atlanta at (770) 216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.