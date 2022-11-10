estes.jfif

U.S. Attorney David H. Estes

ATLANTA — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean.

Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016. The conspiracy allegedly imported large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs for distribution in south Georgia.

Recommended for you

Tags