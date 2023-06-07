(CNN) — US federal agents are en route to Peru for the temporary transfer proceedings of Joran Van der Sloot, two law enforcement sources familiar with the operation told CNN.

An FBI foreign transfer of custody team departed on Wednesday aboard a government plane bound for Lima, the sources said. Van der Sloot is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News