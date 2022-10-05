Federal appeals court to expedite case weighing legality of Mar-a-Lago special master

A federal appeals court has decided to expedite a case over the legality of having a special master oversee the review of a trove of federal records seized from Mar-a-Lago.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

A federal appeals court has decided to expedite a case over the legality of having a special master oversee the review of a trove of federal records seized from Mar-a-Lago.

A faster resolution to the Justice Department's appeal in this case could more quickly bring a resolution to the criminal investigation into the handling of former President Donald Trump's administration records after his presidency.

Recommended for you

Tags