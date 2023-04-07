Federal appeals court upholds Justice Department's use of key obstruction law in January 6 cases

The federal appeals court in Washington, DC, has upheld the Justice Department's use of a key criminal charge against hundreds of January 6 rioters, saying they can be charged with obstructing Congress.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The appeals court said obstruction can include a "wide range of conduct" when a defendant has a corrupt intent and is targeting an official proceeding, such as the congressional certification of the presidential election on January 6, 2021.

