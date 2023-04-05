Federal civil rights investigation opened in the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in Washington, DC

US Park Police and Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police released bodycam video showing the police shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin last month.

 NPS.gov

The FBI and federal prosecutors have opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly police shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin by an officer in Washington, DC, last month after the teen was found sleeping in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The announcement came after US Park Police and Washington Metropolitan Police released body-worn camera videos Tuesday showing the fatal encounter on March 18.

CNN's Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

