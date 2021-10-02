Federal government can start enforcing Biden's vaccine mandate for employees early next month, OPM says

According to new guidance from the US Office of Personnel Management, federal agency and department heads can begin enforcing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates, pictured here, in Washington DC, on September 27, for its employees early next month.
The guidance comes after a reversal in the administration’s approach in mid-September, when it said federal employees could be fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate. Earlier, it had said employees could be put on administrative leave.
OPM said employees should not be placed on administrative leave during the disciplinary action process.
It also states that if an employee provides proof of a single vaccine dose while undergoing disciplinary measures, “the agency should hold the discipline in abeyance to afford the employee a reasonable period of time to become fully vaccinated.” If an employee claims a legal exception, the ordinary process for review must be initiated.
The memo follows up on the executive order Biden signed on September 9 that requires all government employees be vaccinated against Covid-19.
This guidance comes a week after four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent filed a lawsuit asking the court to block the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, the Washington Post reported.
Biden has also directed the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week.
