ATLANTA – Federal government officials have announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000-plus more COVID-19 vaccines weekly. That is a 16% increase from the previous allotment of 120,000 doses each week, bringing the new weekly total to 145,900 doses.
"Thanks to the Trump administration and Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine was created and made available to Georgians in record speed," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "Today, the Biden administration announced that Georgia will receive an increased weekly allocation, totaling 145,900 doses. Although we still expect demand to far exceed supply for the foreseeable future, this is no doubt welcome news, and we will work around the clock to get these vaccines distributed and safely administered as quickly as possible."
On a record high day, Georgia health officials reported Tuesday that 71,307 additional vaccines have been administered. The state has distributed 56.7% of the total vaccines that have been shipped by the federal government.
The news comes as local health care officials proclaim the post-holiday winter COVID-19 surge that has taxed hospitals and health care facilities across the state and nation has not peaked, despite numbers that show a slight decline in COVID cases in recent days.
The latest numbers from facilities in the Phoebe Putney Health System, released by the system on Tuesday, show that 122 patients who tested positive for the virus are currently in Phoebe facilities. While 1,812 have been treated for COVID-19 and released from Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester, 286 COVID-related deaths have been recorded at the Albany and Americus.
Citizens in Albany are receiving COVID vaccines at Phoebe Healthworks, the Dougherty County Public Health Department and at Albany Area Primary Health Care.
