A federal grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of shooting two Jewish men in February with hate crime and firearm offenses, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

The grand jury indicted Jaime Tran, 28, with two hate crime counts for willfully causing bodily injury and attempting to kill his victims and two counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, the indictment states.

