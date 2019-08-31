Federal grant funds will pay for extensive infrastructure improvements

ALBANY – An $8 million grant awarded to the city of Albany will fund burial of power and fiber optic cables in an area that includes Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The Albany City Commission on Tuesday accepted the grant, which will help protect the hospital and surrounding medical facilities in the event of severe weather.
The project will help pay for placing the electoral and cable infrastructure underground for one of the 52 circuits that serve city residences and businesses.
“The total project cost is $10,620,000,” Derrick Brown, Albany's Finance director, said during a Thursday interview. “The city’s share is $2.6 million.”
The city applied for the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in August 2018.
“We had issues in 2017,” Brown said. “Hurricane Michael happened two months later (after the application was made). We needed this before Michael. That just bolstered our (case) that we really needed this.”
The hospital has generators to provide power in the event of a failure, but the project will provide more protection to that important facility and surrounding medical offices to keep them functioning in the event of a weather disaster that causes a widespread and lengthy power outage.
In addition to the heart of the medical community, the burial of infrastructure for the Sandy Bottom circuit also will protect other businesses and residences in the area.
The circuit stretches from around the area of Fire Station One at Roosevelt Street to the south and extends to Eighth Avenue to the north. The eastern boundary is Washington Street, with Monroe Street setting the western boundary.
“It will really enhance that area,” Brown said. “It will not be nearly as vulnerable as if that circuit was above ground. It’s hard to put into words how beneficial this is for us. Keeping the hospital going is a big deal. It won’t be as vulnerable as it was with Hurricane Michael.”
During the Oct. 8, 2018, strike from Michael, nearly every circuit was knocked out, Brown said.
“When you have 51 of 52 circuits going down, you’ve pretty much affected everybody in the whole city,” he said. “It’s just some critical infrastructure in that area that will be (protected).”
The city’s $2.6 million match for the grant will come from special-purpose local-option sales tax funds.
The city also is expected to receive federal funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for repair of residences affected by Hurricane Michael, Brown said. He did not know the amount of grant funds, which will be distributed for the region and administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.